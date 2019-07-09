Stats prove Jasprit Bumrah is the best exponent of yorker in Cricket World Cup 2019

Jasprit Bumrah is probably the first name on the Indian cricket team playing XI for every encounter. He is the world’s best bowler by a distance and also the best exponent of the yorker, which stats now prove.

In Cricket World Cup 2019, Bumrah leads the list of bowlers who have bowled minimum 20 yorkers in the tournament with the best economy among the lot. He has a yorker economy of 2.76, which sees him leave New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson behind on the list.

Overall, the Indian pacer has picked 18 wickets in the tournament and has an impressive economy rate of 4.35, which is highly impressive considering the fact that he opens and finishes the bowling for India.

Pakistan youngster Shaheen Afridi finds himself among the top 5 as well and Mitchell Starc & Lasith Malinga complete the list.

Bumrah has undoubtedly been one of India’s most important players in the tournament and Virat Kohli would hope that he continues his form as the World Cup enters the business end.