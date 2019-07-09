Fans slam the pitch for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semifinal, believe chasing will be difficult

India and New Zealand are facing off in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal at Old Trafford, Manchester and fans are questioning the nature of the pitch.

The Kiwi batsmen have failed to get going and despite being only four down by the 42nd over, they are still on 170 runs. Fans believe the pitch is very slow and the ball’s keeping low, which means a score of around 230-250 could turn out to be a tricky one to chase down.

Here’s how fans on Twitter reacted to the pitch for the semifinal encounter!

Sorry, but pitches have been garbage this tournament. — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) July 9, 2019

Uneven, two-paced, shit heaps MIGHT give you an exciting 5 overs at the end of a run chase, but you’ve scared everybody off in the previous 95. Crap. — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) July 9, 2019

This is a poor pitch for a semi-final. — Aruna Urs (@Arunaurs) July 9, 2019

feel like this pitch is extremely difficult to bat on. Going to be a tough chase no mater what the total they post. — ßαtsy 🏏 (@itsalokj_) July 9, 2019

Jolly nice of the ICC to present a semi final pitch in England that could have been prepared in Chennai… Something not quite right about some of the pitches in this world cup. Next time the WC is in the sub continent maybe we’ll get bouncy seamers…. #BCCIisincharge @bbctms — PJH LUFC (@pistol1603) July 9, 2019

Pitch isn’t getting any easier for batting. Think 193 will take some getting. Would like a 250 lead though to give us room for manoeuvre. #SOMvNOTTS — Andy Cleave (@CleaveO) July 9, 2019

My reading of the situation – NZ have read this pitch as excruciatingly slow and reckon chasing team may find it even more difficult. So being pragmatic and not aiming too high. — Arslan (@Abbutt2828) July 9, 2019

Any stats on this pitch ? For this world cup coz seems like its a very difficult pitch to bat on ….Taylor cant get going — Mbo Salah (@DaMbongza) July 9, 2019

230 and Rohit goes out cheaply means NZ are favs. This pitch is gonna get slower and slower. — Nishath Podakkudiyar (@NishathMP) July 9, 2019

I am worried about the slowness & lowness of the pitch ….. #IndvsNZ … — Mystical Indian 🇮🇳 (@RohanSuley) July 9, 2019

Semi final matches are supposed to be fun to watch.. y would they keep such a pitch for such a main event? — Kareena Narwani (@KareenaTarot) July 9, 2019

This pitch is as excruciating as your commentary, we as spectators find it difficult to hear. — Chinmay Kulkarni (@chinuk210) July 9, 2019

Pitch is slow slower & New Zealand batting is slowest. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Aman Kamboj (@BeingCriCrazy) July 9, 2019