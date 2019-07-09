Watch: Yuvraj Singh’s father blames MS Dhoni for Ambati Rayudu’s retirement

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has criticised MS Dhoni time and again and this time, he has blamed the former Indian captain for Ambati Rayudu’s untimely retirement from international cricket.

Rayudu was first ignored for the initial 15-man Cricket World cup 2019 squad in favour of Vijay Shankar. And after the Tamil Nadu all-rounder and even Shikhar Dhawan had to be replaced because of injuries, the middle order batsman’s name was again overlooked.

This prompted Rayudu to hang his boots. Fans came out in favour of the middle order batsman and blamed the BCCI for internal politics. Though no comments have been made by the Chennai Super Kings player yet, Yograj Singh has come out and blamed Dhoni of all people for Rayudu’s retirement.

“Rayudu Sir, my son you took the decision in a haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of. People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever,” he said.