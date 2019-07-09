WATCH: KL Rahul shows off his football skills during World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand are facing off in the first semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Men in Blue have had a good start after being put in to bowl first by Kane Williamson.

During the fifth over of the encounter with New Zealand one man down and Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls on the crease, KL Rahul decided to show off his football skills by juggling the Kookaburra ball. It was after a near-collision with bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar that Rahul decided to play a bit of football.

Here’s the video of the India opening batsman juggling the ball.

Martin Guptill was the first Kiwi batsman to fall with Jasprit Bumrah getting the all-important wicket. The Kane Williamson-led side are currently 27/1 after 10 overs at the time of writing.

The second semifinal is scheduled to be played on 11th July between England and Australia at Edgbaston.