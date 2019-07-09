Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans shocked as Mohammed Shami not included in India playing XI for World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand are currently playing against each other in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. New Zealand had a shaky start to their innings after winning the toss and opting to bat first against the Men in Blue, in the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

Meanwhile, fans have been left confused after Team India opted not to go with Mohammad Shami as their second fast-bowling option, as they chose Bhuvneshwar Kumar instead. Shami, who is India’s second-best wicket-taker in the tournament after Jasprit Bumrah, looked like an obvious choice in the playing XI, especially after taking 14 wickets in the past four matches.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their dismay at Shami’s snub. Take a look at some of the best reactions right here:

Speaking about the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first. At the time of writing, the Kiwis were at 44 for the loss of one wicket in thirteen overs, with Kane Williamson (21 not out off 34) and Henry Nicholls (20 not out of 30) at the crease.

Earlier during the fourth over, Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Martin Guptill (1 off 14) who departed after giving away an easy wicket. In the absence of Shami, India’s bowling options are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

