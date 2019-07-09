Fans shocked as Mohammed Shami not included in India playing XI for World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand are currently playing against each other in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. New Zealand had a shaky start to their innings after winning the toss and opting to bat first against the Men in Blue, in the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

Meanwhile, fans have been left confused after Team India opted not to go with Mohammad Shami as their second fast-bowling option, as they chose Bhuvneshwar Kumar instead. Shami, who is India’s second-best wicket-taker in the tournament after Jasprit Bumrah, looked like an obvious choice in the playing XI, especially after taking 14 wickets in the past four matches.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their dismay at Shami’s snub. Take a look at some of the best reactions right here:

Three early surprises from India.

1. Shami is left out of the team

2. Ravi Shastri can’t draw an asterisk *

3. The BCCI printer is running out of coloured toner#NZvIND #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/juN8O6Acf6 — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 9, 2019

Like @SGanguly99, I admit I am surprised by the dropping of Shami. He takes wickets upfront and if you do, the death overs aren't as critical. India batting very deep with Jadeja at 8 but it is a big call to leave out Kuldeep against a team he has done well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019

There are about 20 people sitting around me right now, nobody has a clue why Bhuvi is playing ahead of Shami. And they all know the game. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) July 9, 2019

India’s XI is slightly conservative. Picking Bhuvi & Jadeja ahead Kuldeep & Shami they’ve arguably picked the better all-round players at the expense of the better bowlers, but on a fresh pitch which has been high-scoring in this comp that batting depth could be precious. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 9, 2019

I can’t believe they haven’t picked Shami….pathetic selection #INDvNZ — Abhishek (@Abhishe14381283) July 9, 2019

The best captain on the earth, has dropped shami from the team, expecting better excuses from cuties to defend him this time. #NZvIND — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ #asktheexpert One good decision of including Jadeja is nullified by dropping shami. pic.twitter.com/d44fwY6Kxu — 🇮🇳 Vishal Shah (@shahvishu79) July 9, 2019

Testing period for Kiwis. Bumrah and Bhuvi giving nothing away. Shami's exclusion was marginal, but Bhuvi had been first choice when WC started. Once he was 100 per cent fit, team management were always likely to prioritise him as he can bat a bit too. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 9, 2019

No Shami in the playing 11. Just cannot understand this decision. #INDvNZ #CWC19 — Amir Mushtaq (@amirmushtaq01) July 9, 2019

Okay with Chahal over Kuldeep. Not so much for Shami’s exclusion. Only five bowlers is a possible concern but from that perspective, bowling first isn’t that bad a thing. India bats deep with this combination. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ #bcci what do you have against shami? 14 wik in 4 games vs 7 wik in 6 games. Seems something personal — Charu (@powerpuffcharu) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ

I guess Shami is being "rested" for 2 matches so that he is insanely fresh for the finals. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 9, 2019

Speaking about the match, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first. At the time of writing, the Kiwis were at 44 for the loss of one wicket in thirteen overs, with Kane Williamson (21 not out off 34) and Henry Nicholls (20 not out of 30) at the crease.

Earlier during the fourth over, Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Martin Guptill (1 off 14) who departed after giving away an easy wicket. In the absence of Shami, India’s bowling options are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.