Cricket World Cup 2019: What happens if India vs New Zealand semi final is washed out

One of the biggest challenging factors for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is the fickle English weather, which has already played spoilsport to a greater number of matches in the ongoing tournament than those in all the previous editions of the World Cup put together.

And quite unfortunately, it has also been predicted that there are chances of rain in and around the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, where the first semi-final between India and New Zealand are supposed to take place on July 9th.

The situation would have been simple, had it been a regular group-stage game – both teams would have shared a point each, with no changes in net run-rate. But as this is a World Cup knockout match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that the match will be held and a proper result will be obtained at the end.

It has been established that the ICC have introduced “reserve days” for the three knockout matches – the two semi-finals and the World Cup final. The reserve days will come into play if the matches cannot be held on their originally-scheduled days.

In the case of the India-New Zealand semi-final, the reserve day is 10th July. In case the match does not begin or does not get completed on 9th July, the remaining part of the match will be played on the reserve day – if permitted by the weather, that is.

That brings us to another question: what if no gameplay is possible on the reserve day as well? If both teams are unable to complete the match before the end of the reserve day, the team that is placed higher up in the league-phase points’ table, will advance to the final.

Hence, in the case of the upcoming India-New Zealand encounter, if the match does not get completed on or before July 10, India will advance to the World Cup final as they are placed at the top of the points table, whereas New Zealand are only at the fourth place.