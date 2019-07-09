Cricket World Cup 2019: Rain likely to washout India vs New Zealand semifinal

A customary look at the predicted Old Trafford weather forecast during the India vs New Zealand semifinal match at the Cricket World Cup 2019 spells disappointment, as rain threatens for the rest of the day.

India vs New Zealand in the group stages was a washout and the predicted weather conditions at Old Trafford for the Cricket World Cup semifinals don’t seem to suggest any better either.

Although the toss was performed and New Zealand elected to bat first, it remains to be seen if the skies don’t open up and push the match into the reserve day tomorrow – a scenario which is entirely possible considering that there is a 50% chance of rain being predicted.

The humidity is being tabled at anywhere from 74 – 77% while the temperature is expected to be a cool 19 degree Celsius.

India will go into the contest with their tails up having qualified top of the table following Australia’s final group game defeat to South Africa. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to improve on their recent fortunes having suffered back to back defeats to England and Australia to just about hold on to their top 4 spot.

