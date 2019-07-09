Virat Kohli loses the toss, one important change in India playing XI

India and New Zealand are set to face off in the first semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first.

Team India lost only one of their league stage matches, against hosts England, while New Zealand went unbeaten in their first six matches before losing their last three. Therefore going into the match, India are the slight favourites.

As far as the team is concerned, Team India went in with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the last match in place of Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively. For New Zealand, their star bowler Lockie Ferguson missed their last match because of a hamstring injury.

Both the sides made one change for this match. Chahal came in for Kuldeep for India while Ferguson returned to the fold, replacing Tim Southee.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah