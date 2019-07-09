WATCH: When Virat Kohli got the wicket of Kane Williamson in the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008

The first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is going on between Virat Kohli’s India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester, England. Both teams will try hard to win and earn their place in the final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, as we all know, much of the attention will be focused on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, the captains of India and New Zealand respectively. Both players are undoubtedly the biggest stars of their respective teams and it is not strange for them to hog all or most of the limelight during this high-profile clash.

However, not many people know that Kohli and Williamson have previously faced each other in a knockout match of an ICC event. The situation took place during the 2008 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, when India and New Zealand faced each other in the semi-final. Kohli and Williamson were the captains of their respective teams back then as well.

And a very remarkable incident took place during the match. It was Virat Kohli who dismissed Williamson when the latter was threatening to break away and win the match all on his own. Check out the video here:

Make sure that you notice that odd bowling action of the Indian skipper, which is one main reason why he no longer bowls in the big stage. Williamson wanted to smash Kohli and got out of his crease, but the turn deceived him and he was out stumped after missing the shot, as you can see above.

Who will be the match-winner in today’s game? Virat Kohli for India or Kane Williamson for New Zealand? Let us know in the comments below.