Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs New Zealand

India take on New Zealand in the first Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal.

India head into the match as table toppers after South Africa defeated Australia in their final group encounter and take on New Zealand – a team that the Men in Blue didn’t play against due to a wash out.

However, the two teams did play each other in a warm up game heading into the tournament and the Kiwis were comfortable victors then. Trent Boult was at his swinging best, slicing though the Indian top order in seamer-friendly conditions.

However, that was at the Oval and this match is to be played at Old Trafford.

New Zealand is also coming into this contest on the back of two heavy defeats against Australia and England, something that is bound to be in their psyche during the contest.

India, on the other hand, still need to sort out their playing XI. Will Ravindra Jadeja get a look in again? Will Virat Kohli go with three pacers instead of two?

Or will there be a rejig of the batting order?

A riveting encounter awaits.

