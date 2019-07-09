Bollywood actor slams ‘idiot’ Sanjay Manjrekar for biased commentary at Cricket World Cup 2019

On Monday, reputed Bollywood actor Siddharth slammed commentator and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar for his biased commentary in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. According to the actor, Manjrekar was guilty of favouring a few cricketers while choosing to mock other players for no reason.

The actor pointed out that Harsha Bhogle, who is his favourite Indian commentator, has always stood a class apart from every other commentator. He also added that Manjrekar’s commentary was “terrible”, “partisan” and “crass”, along with observing that so many fans have already recognized the same about him.

Check out Siddharth’s tweet right here:

Harsha Bhogle is my favourite Indian commentator. No cricketer can ever use his never having played international cricket against him. So the Jaddu issue is not about ego. It's about terrible, partisan and crass commentary which so many have called out. Stop babysitting an idiot. https://t.co/lvTP75GfP3 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 8, 2019

Over the past few weeks, Manjrekar has copped a lot of criticism for his approach on commenting and for apparently favouring some players while blatantly criticising a few others. One of the players who recently got subjected to his ridiculing was Ravindra Jadeja, who did not sit back as he instead chose to use strong words in reply to Manjrekar’s accusations.

“Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea,” Jadeja had replied on Twitter.