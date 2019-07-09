Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans revolt as Sanjay Manjrekar leaves Ravindra Jadeja out of his playing XI in the Cricket World Cup semifinal

On Tuesday the 9th of July, India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Ahead of the match, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared his opinion on what should India’s playing XI look like, but it did not sit well with many fans as he had left Ravindra Jadeja out of his team.

Manjrekar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his choice of the Indian Cricket team. Check out his predicted Indian playing XI right here:

As you can see, some of his choices are quite obvious – like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. But his choice of Kedar Jadhav surprised many fans and it made them all the more angry to see Ravindra Jadeja being snubbed from his lineup altogether.

And they did not stay silent, as they chose to protest vehemently instead. Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Looks like Ravindra Jadeja is a real favourite among Indian fans. Most of them want him in the team instead of Kedar Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the high-profile encounter between India and New Zealand on Tuesday the 9th of July, will take place on the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. Unfortunately, there are chances that rain might play spoilsport to the game, in which case the reserve day (10th July) will come to use to get the match completed.

Readers can follow the weather updates for the match right here.

