Fans revolt as Sanjay Manjrekar leaves Ravindra Jadeja out of his playing XI in the Cricket World Cup semifinal

On Tuesday the 9th of July, India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Ahead of the match, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared his opinion on what should India’s playing XI look like, but it did not sit well with many fans as he had left Ravindra Jadeja out of his team.

Manjrekar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his choice of the Indian Cricket team. Check out his predicted Indian playing XI right here:

Based on the pitch not being worn out, longer boundaries & the opposition’s track record v India. My Indian playing XI for the Semis-

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Kedar

Hardik

Dhoni

Kuldeep

Shami

Chahal

Bumrah — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

As you can see, some of his choices are quite obvious – like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. But his choice of Kedar Jadhav surprised many fans and it made them all the more angry to see Ravindra Jadeja being snubbed from his lineup altogether.

And they did not stay silent, as they chose to protest vehemently instead. Check out some of the best reactions right here:

No bits and pieces Jadeja? — Rafi (@Liqu0st) July 8, 2019

Who asked you ! — Yatin 🇮🇳 (@indodrive) July 8, 2019

My Playing XI

1.RA Jadeja

2.RA Jadeja

3.RA Jadeja

4.RA Jadeja

5.RA Jadeja

6.RA Jadeja

7.RA Jadeja

8.RA Jadeja

9.RA Jadeja

10.RA Jadeja

11.RA Jadeja

_________________:

12th Man Sanjay Manjrekar pani pilane ki liye… — Prabhat Verma (@prabhatv10) July 9, 2019

My Playing 11 for INDIA

Rohit Jadeja

KL Jadeja

Virat Jadeja

Pant Jadeja

MS Jadeja

Hardik Jadeja

Dinesh Jadeja

Ravindra Manjrekar

Mohammad Jadeja

Kuldeep Jadeja

Jasprit Jadeja — Shubham Agrawal (@imShubhamA) July 8, 2019

I still don't understand what's your actual problem with jadeja..He is much better than Kedar in performance..Why man.! Atleast jadeja can bowl for 10 overs with having some wicket in his pocket and also can bat and virat is giving only one over to kedar which is very expensive.. — satyajit santi (@SantiSatyajit) July 9, 2019

Just the other day you said, if pitch is not a Turner, Jadeja would play & Kuldeep would play in place of Chahal. suddenly what happened. Are you for real, kuch integrity bachi hain? Just mocking Jadu for no reason. It's the semis entire nation needs to support whoever plays — TestMatchSpecial (@TestSpecial) July 8, 2019

With your track record and batting skills, we all know how not to take u seriously 🙏 — Prabath🇮🇳 (@tweeetaar) July 9, 2019

Kedar ki jagah jadeja — Mukund jha (@MukundJ22595746) July 9, 2019

Someone please check Sanjay Manjrekar's relationship with Kedar Jadav. Both are useless — Retired gully cricketer (@its91725) July 9, 2019

No Jadeja? Really? In all seriousness, Jadeja in place of Kuldeep adds a lot more depth to the batting without taking much away from the bowling, plus the fielding of course. Not trolling, interested in your thoughts. — Suhel Banerjee (@suhel) July 8, 2019

My team 11

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Dhoni

Hardik

Jadeja

Chahal/Kuldeep

Buvi

Shami

Bumrah — Heeralal (@Heerala45623360) July 9, 2019

Why not Jadeja when he played well in previous match? Why Kedar when his performance has not been good in WC so far? — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) July 9, 2019

Thank Good you're not in the team management. I see no reason to omit @imjadeja except for your ego — Paneendra BA (@paneendraba) July 8, 2019

Jaddu will be in playing eleven — Petromax Light (@myselfsubramani) July 8, 2019

Replace Kedar & your ego with Jadeja and this playing XI will be perfect.https://t.co/TQWDEIbyyF — Shaitaan Khopdi™🇮🇳 (@shaitaankhopdi) July 9, 2019

Jadeja is far better than Kedar. — Rocky Howard (@RockyHoward7) July 8, 2019

We can be sure that Jadeja will play today. He is an all rounder . We don’t need two specialist spinners for NZ. So Jadeja bring brings much more to the table . Batting, Bowling & Fielding. @imVkohli @CricketFusion @BishanBedi @imjadeja — C K Venkatraman (@CKVenkatraman1) July 9, 2019

Looks like Ravindra Jadeja is a real favourite among Indian fans. Most of them want him in the team instead of Kedar Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the high-profile encounter between India and New Zealand on Tuesday the 9th of July, will take place on the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. Unfortunately, there are chances that rain might play spoilsport to the game, in which case the reserve day (10th July) will come to use to get the match completed.

Readers can follow the weather updates for the match right here.