Not just 2 World Cups, MS Dhoni’s greatest contribution to India is Rohit Sharma-the opening batsman

MS Dhoni’s hand in getting the Indian Cricket team to where it is has been invaluable, but does promoting Rohit Sharma to an opener rank as his greatest achievements ever?

From wasted talent to World Cup hero.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

It has been a 360-degree turnaround for Rohit Sharma, but it hasn’t been overnight. Indeed, it seems to be just yesterday that Sharma was the precocious blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket that you just ‘had to know’.

Selected as a 20-year-old to feature in the T20 World Cup of 2007, when Dhoni had his first taste of success, Sharma’s 50 against South Africa that led India to the semis further cemented his reputation, at a time when contemporaries like Kohli were testing themselves in the waters of youth cricket.

Kohli himself laid bare the hype around Sharma on a popular Youtube series – “Everyone was talking about Rohit Sharma. We thought to ourselves – ‘ We’re youth cricketers too, what’s so special about this one? ‘ That’s when I saw him bat. It immediately became clear to me what the hype was all about! ”

Sharma’s rise continued post the World Cup, but inconsistency issues dogged him leading to a continued pattern of getting picked – getting dropped, time and again. In fact, it took him until 2010 to get to his maiden ODI century, nearly 3 years following his debut.

Not much later came his lowest point – another inconsistent series just prior to the World Cup 2011 against South Africa meant Sharma would not be playing the World Cup – at home – with the finals scheduled at his very own Wankhede Stadium.

It’s at this point that Harsha Bhogle came up with his famous quote on Sharma – “One day, very soon, Rohit will realise that greatness is not about possessing talent but about having the discipline to summon that talent whenever needed.”

It seemed that Rohit Sharma had caught an inkling of Harsha’s words as post 2013, he set about rebuilding a career that had promised so very much.

Dhoni placed his faith in the much-maligned Sharma for the Champions Trophy 2013, and behind the scenes of India’s success was one of those ‘moments’ – epiphanies whose ripples go on to shape the future for years to come.

The Indian captain at the time, Dhoni asked Sharma to open for India in early 2013, with an eye towards the Champions Trophy later that year, a decision he now considers to be ‘career-changing’ in retrospect.

“I believe the decision to open in ODIs changed my career and it was a decision taken by MS Dhoni. I became a better batsman after that. He (Dhoni) just came up to me and said ‘I want you to open the innings as I am confident that you will do well. Since you can play both cut and pull shot well, you have the qualities to succeed as an opener’.”

Sharma scored two fifties in his opening two innings of the tournament and hasn’t looked back. India went on to win the tournament – at England against England in the finals and Sharma has been a changed man ever since.

A close look at his stats from 2007 – 2013 and from 2013 – 2019 brings forth the startling contrast in Sharma’s game.

From 2007-2013

In a 6 year on-off period, Sharma managed to accumulate only 2 ODI hundreds, a high score of 114, at an average of 30.43. In the 86 innings he played during this time, Sharma managed a paltry total of 1978 runs. To put that into perspective, Rohit Sharma managed to score 1196 runs in the year of 2013 alone.

From 2013-2019

Since changing positions to an opener, Sharma has nearly doubled his batting average – 60.17, scored 25 ODI hundreds, and has a world-record top score of 264 runs. During the course of 128 innings, he has accumulated 6679 runs.

In a nutshell, Rohit Sharma’s claim about Dhoni’s decision to make him open is by no means an understatement. It has been statistically as well as visibly a career-changing decision for ‘the hitman’. Just a small tweak by ‘Mahi’ opened up a world of opportunities for a young cricketer and it is undoubtedly one of his biggest, if not the biggest contributions to Indian cricket.

It’s something which again brings us back to the ripples of one man’s actions – and how his contribution to Indian cricket goes far beyond just how many runs he can put up on the board as well as how his part in this World Cup 2019 began to play as far back as 2013.