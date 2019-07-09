Sachin Tendulkar reveals which cricketer he will drop from playing XI against New Zealand at Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar weighed in on the Indian playing XI ahead of their all-important Cricket World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand.

Sachin, who seems to be having quite a bit of fun with his analyst role at the Cricket World Cup 2019, spoke to India Today and weighed in on what he would like the Indian playing XI to be against New Zealand.

He mentioned that he’d like to see Ravindra Jadeja instead of Dinesh Karthik in the starting XI and also find a spot for Mohammad Shami.

“Jadeja is one option I would like to throw on the table to the team management. I feel if Dinesh Karthik is going to bat at No. 7 then [it is] possible Jadeja could be an option there because his left-arm spin can come in handy.

“In a big match, you would want a cover-up because we are playing just 5 bowlers,” said the maestro.

Sachin also floated the idea of seeing Mohammad Shami in the playing XI after he picked up 4 wickets at Old Trafford against the West Indies.

