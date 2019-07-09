World cup winning captain predicts winner of India-New Zealand semi-final clash

Former Australia cricket team captain and World Cup winner Michael Clarke has predicted that Team India could win the upcoming semi-final clash against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The high-profile encounter is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th July at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. Meanwhile, Clarke said that India are the firm favourites to win against the Kiwis and thereby book a spot in the finals to be held on July 14th.

“No-brainer for me, India is in the final. In cricket you should never say that, if I was an Indian player I wouldn’t be thinking like that or if I was Virat Kohli I wouldn’t be thinking like that,” Clarke was quoted as saying, in an interview with India Today.

He further added: “But from outside, India is on fire they are playing unbelievable cricket at the moment and in my opinion, they already have one foot in the final.”

Clarke also warned the Men in Blue, by saying that they cannot take anything for granted as New Zealand are also one of the top teams of the World Cup, as it was made evident by a series of victories in the earlier stages of the tournament. He also explained why the Indians seem to have an advantage over the Kiwis, as of right now.

“New Zealand at the moment are really low on confidence because of their most recent performances. That is what is going to make the game so hard against India. India are flying with confidence because of their most recent performances.”

Clarke also spoke about India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who has played a major role in almost all of India’s 2019 World Cup games so far.

“At the moment no one vs Rohit. He is in a different league, how do you get him out? He is a batting genius at the moment, he’s been the batsman of the tournament. Him and [Australia’s] David Warner have been the two standouts for me,” he concluded.

