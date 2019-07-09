Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal: India vs New Zealand – hourly weather forecast

We are now officially entering the final stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, as only four teams remain in contention for the coveted trophy. In the first semi-final match of the World Cup, group stage table-toppers India take on New Zealand in what promises to be an intense clash.

Both teams have not faced each other in the ongoing World Cup so far. In fact, they had a chance to do so – on June 13th – but the match was cancelled due to heavy rains and both teams shared points. Now that we’re into the knockout stages of the tournament, weather becomes all the more crucial for both India and New Zealand. Readers and fans can keep track of the live weather reports by following our updates right here.

The iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester plays host to the high-profile clash. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at how the weather may pan out in and around the venue on July 9th, when the match has been scheduled to take place.

India vs New Zealand, hourly weather forecast

(Updated as on 9th July, 11:30 am IST, 2:00 pm HKT, 6:00 am UK Time)

It was bright and sunny in and around Manchester on 8th July. As a result, India and New Zealand will be hoping for more of the same kind of weather on 9th July as well.

But according to Accuweather, the weather in Manchester on July 9 will be “cloudy with outbreaks of rain through much of the day. During the afternoon, there is a chance that the rain will ease up for a time, but will likely intensify again later.”

And according to the British Met department, the skies are likely to remain rather cloudy throughout the day. There will be the risk of light shower outbreaks once again.

The following chart should give you a better understanding of the predicted weather in and around Old Trafford on Tuesday, 9th July:

As you can see, light rains have been forecast – perhaps the rain gods are being naughty after having draped a wet curtain on the league fixture that was supposed to happen between both teams at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on June 13.

Meanwhile, the ICC has also charted “reserve days” for the knockout stages. Reserve days are used when gameplay becomes impossible on the actual day when the match is supposed to happen. Given below are some details:

When are the reserve days?

India vs New Zealand, the first semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester – Wednesday, 10th July.

England vs Australia, the second semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingham – Friday, 12th July.

Final: at Lord’s, London – Monday, 15th July.

The reserve day will be used for the continuation and not for a restart of the match, assuming that some gameplay took place on the original match day. If no play was possible on the originally-planned match day, a full 50-over per team match will commence on the reserve day, if permitted by the weather. A tied match will use a super-over to determine the winner.

What if no play is possible on the Reserve Day(s)?

If the semifinal match has still not reached a result even after the scheduled day and the reserve day, the team placed higher in the group-stage table will progress to the final.

If no gameplay is possible on both the originally-scheduled day of the final and the reserve day, the World Cup will be shared by the two finalist teams.