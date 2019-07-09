Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans react as woman calls out India pacer Mohammad Shami for sliding into her DM ahead of Cricket World Cup semifinal

Mohammad Shami’s trouble with women seems far from over as he was outed by a woman on social media for sliding into her DMs. Fans, who are well aware of his history in the matter, voiced their thoughts.

Mohammad Shami sent a simple ‘good afternoon’ message to a woman named Sophia on Instagram, only for her to screenshot him and plaster it all over social media.

Shami had been involved in a very public, drawn out domestic abuse and adultery issue with his wife Hasin Jahan, who accused him of stepping out of the boundaries of wedlock.

It would seem that we have first hand evidence of the cricketer doing so, although it is unknown how the conversation progressed further.

On the cricket field, Shami has enjoyed a stellar World Cup so far picking up 14 wickets in just 4 matches albeit getting smacked around in the death overs.

However, there is a strong surge of support for the pacer to be included in the starting XI when India take on New Zealand in the first Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Regardless, his very public gaffe with the woman in questions had the fans reacting on social media ahead of the all-important contest. Some of them were quick to point the finger at him while others – in the face of an acute lack of evidence – were quite happy to give him the benefit of the doubt.

