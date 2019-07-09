New Zealand captain Kane Williamson gives his verdict on Virat Kohli’s career ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal clash

Kane Williamson comes up against Virat Kohli when New Zealand take on India in the first Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal, and had nothing but praise for his counterpart.

Williamson and Kohli will resume their on-field rivalry from the 2009 U-19 World Cup semifinal that pitted them against each other when New Zealand face India at Old Trafford later today.

Speaking in the lead up to the first semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2019, Williamson was all praise for Kohli and declared it a ‘pleasure’ to be privy to watch his career unfold.

“I hadn’t thought about it at all[their U-19 World Cup encounter]. It’s pretty special to lead your country on such a big stage. Its a really exciting opportunity. Virat used to be an all-rounder back then. He doesn’t ball that often now,” he said.

“Virat at that tournament [U-19 World Cup] was also a formidable player. We have played each other on numerous occasions. It has been a pleasure watching Virat evolve and become such a great player.”

It is expected that India may field Ravindra Jadeja in the line up ahead of Kedar Jadhav after the all-rounder’s fine performance against Sri Lanka.

