John Cena posts cryptic image of Virat Kohli on Instagram ahead of World Cup semifinal

John Cena may be WWE’s biggest star, but he also seems to be rooting for Team India at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India take on New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals, and received some support (if you can call it that) from the 16-time World Champion on Instagram ahead of the crunch game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 7, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

The cryptic post shows Virat Kohli shaking hands with someone out of the frame, and appears to signify Cena’s own wrestling gimmick perhaps, which was “You Can’t See Me”.

The gimmick has become a meme recently, and fans took the opportunity to point that out in the comment section.

Cena is known to leave his social media accounts mysterious, and loves to leave the fans wanting more. Cryptic images and tweets are very common in the wrestler’s plethora of posts, and this one is no different.

But logically, India’s match against the Kiwis should be the only reason for the post, but it makes for some interesting viewing indeed for all of Team India’s as well as John Cena’s fans.

India are gunning to make their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy at home in 2011.