World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma 27 runs away from eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s record

India take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and all eyes will be on one man as the Men in Blue aim to make the final for the first time since 2011.

Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life, and the opener has already broken the record for most number of centuries (5) in one World Cup, following an incredible hundred against Sri Lanka.

Sensational Rohit makes history with fifth World Cup century in India win

Now, Rohit has the opportunity to write himself into the history books one last time, as he aims to become the highest ever run-scorer in a single World Cup competition.

India’s Rohit Sharma ‘not here for records’

The Mumbaikar is just 27 runs away from the record, currently held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed an astonishing 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

That would be truly special for the swashbuckling batsman, who looks set to take over second spot from Matthew Hayden, who hit 659 runs in the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean.

It is highly likely that Rohit could achieve the feat in the first semifinal of the tournament as India take on NZ, but if that doesn’t happen, then the Indian vice-captain will be keen to perform big in the final, if India make it there.