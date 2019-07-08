5 reasons why India will beat New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semifinal

India are set to play New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019 and here are five reasons why Team India can better their run from the previous edition of the tournament.

#1 Make-shift opening pair finally coming good

After Shikhar Dhawan had to be left out due to a thumb injury, Team India promoted KL Rahul to the opening slot. He failed to assert himself and keep the run rate up, giving away his wicket after slow starts.

However, after a half-century against Bangladesh, Rahul went one up and got a century against Sri Lanka to roar back into form. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is on another level.

#2 Rohit Sharma’s swashbuckling form

The Indian opener is playing at an altogether different level and has hit as many as five centuries in the tournament. He has scored three back to back hundreds and is the top scorer of the tournament with 647 runs.

If he gets going, the Kiwis will find it extremely hard to stop him.

#3 Virat Kohli’s 100 is due

The Team India captain has hit five half-centuries in the tournament but not one hundred. A player of the capability of Kohli and with a great conversion rate, a 100 is not too far.

And World Cup semifinal is a great stage for him to get his first 100 of the tournament. New Zealand need to beware of him!

#4 New Zealand’s recent form isn’t good

The Blackcaps started the tournament on the front foot and went unbeaten in their first six matches. However, their form went downhill after that as they lost all of the remaining matches.

They haven’t beaten any of the semifinalists as well. Therefore, Team India will start the match as favourites.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah and co. firing on all cylinders

The Indian bowling unit has been one of the best in the World Cup with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pack. Expect the Indian bowlers to go all guns blazing against New Zealan.

If the bowlers even perform at 80% of the level they have so far in the World Cup, it will be India’s day.