Virat Kohli drops major hint about India playing XI vs New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semifinal

India captain Virat Kohli has dropped a major hint about the possible playing XI for Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal vs New Zealand.

India went in with an extra all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja in their last league match vs Sri Lanka. This also provides the side more batting depth as Jadeja can be handy with the bat down the order.

When quizzed about the possibility of playing with five bowlers against New Zealand in Manchester, Kohli said it’s a possibility.

“Quite possible. We played with 5 bowlers because it gives us depth in batting. We’re up to reviewing it. Otherwise, you just told I got Kane out! I am quite lethal, provided I don’t slip on the field,” he said.

Because Kohli mentioned how five bowlers could give them more depth, it might mean that they’ll go ahead with Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, a spinner and two pacers as their bowling options.

Further adding on whether the toss will play a big role in the outcome of the encounter, Kohli said, “We’re not worried about the toss. We have to be prepared both ways and open to do that. We can’t say if we lose the toss there’s no hope. It’s a stat which I think is connected to pressure and not the pitch.”