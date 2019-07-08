Cricket World Cup 2019 Semifinal: India vs New Zealand – Predicted XI

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is down to four teams with India and New Zealand scheduled to play in the first semifinal at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, 9th July.

With teams now only two wins from picking the World Cup trophy, everyone would want to play with their best XI. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are, thus, expected to go all in with a bid to book their place for the final showdown in Lord’s on 14th July.

India went in with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav instead of Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively. Though Kohli confirmed that there were no injury concerns, India might opt to go ahead with a similar combination.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson missed their last league stage match because of a hamstring injury but is expected to be fit in time for the semifinal. Here’s how both the sides are expected to line up in the match.

Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult