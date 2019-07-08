India vs New Zealand – Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy tips and tricks, Playing XI, Captain Prediction, updates for World Cup 2019

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now entering the knockout stage with the first semifinal to be played out between India and New Zealand.

And with that, the stakes in Fantasy cricket go up as well. Here are some of the Dream 11 predictions and fantasy picks you should keep an eye on ahead of this clash.

Rohit Sharma (IND): The Team India opener is in stupendous form and has scored three centuries on the trot. While the law of averages might come into play, if he gets going, it’ll be hard to stop him.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

Kane Williamson (NZ): The New Zealand captain is also his side’s best player and they will hope him to fire on the big stage. Definitely a must-have in your Dream 11 sides.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson gets to 100* with a six and seals a victory for NZ soon after

Virat Kohli (IND): Team India captain has five half-centuries in the tournament so far and he’s due for a big one. Expect him to fire on all cylinders with his eyes set on the World Cup. A straightforward captain pick for your sides.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli completes his fourth World Cup 2019 fifty in a row

James Neesham (NZ): The New Zealand all-rounder has been quite handy with both the bat and the ball and can give you multiple opportunities to score points. He can be a surprise pick who will give you good returns.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND): The India speedster and world’s number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah cannot be left out of any XI. His ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him a very threatening bowler in the death overs.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah picks two wickets in two balls to trigger West Indies collapse

Lockie Ferguson (NZ): Ferguson missed New Zealand’s last league stage match vs England due to a hamstring injury but he seems to be on his way to full fitness and is expected to make the playing XI against India. He’s been crucial for the Kiwis in middle overs and picks wickets in bulk as well. A possible vice-captain pick for your sides.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson gets rid of Faf Du Plessis with a terrific yorker

India vs New Zealand Dream XI Fantasy Picks: Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Tom Latham, Rishabh Pant, James Neesham, Hardik Pandya, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

India (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Predicted XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult