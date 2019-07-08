Indian World Cup winner picks his greatest World Cup XI, MS Dhoni not in the side

An important part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, Krishnamachari Srikkanth has picked his greatest World Cup XI. While three Indians are a part of it, MS Dhoni couldn’t find a spot in Srikkanth’s XI.

The former Indian opener’s pick for the top two spots in the XI are Sachin Tendulkar and legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. The great West Indian Vivian Richards will walk in at number three in his XI.

Current Indian captain Virat Kohli is on number four and is followed by two of the greatest captains to have played the game – Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. Srikkanth’s captain in the 1983 World Cup, Kapil Dev finds a spot on his XI as well, at number seven.

Four of the best bowlers of all time – Wasim Akram, Malcolm Marshall, Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath complete a strong XI.