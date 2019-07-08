Reports: India’s Cricket World Cup star Jasprit Bumrah dating acclaimed Tollywood actress

Reports suggest that Indian pace bowler and World Cup star Jasprit Bumrah is dating Indian actress Anupama Parameshwaran. The news, which was first reported by Pinkvilla spread like wildfire across social media platforms earlier this week.

Apparently, the speculations surrounding the actress and Jasprit Bumrah started after they commented on each other’s social media posts. According to Pinkvilla, Bumrah follows only 24 accounts on Twitter, one of which is that of Anupama. The same website reports that Anupama herself follows only one cricketer – none other than the Mumbai Indians star.

Meanwhile, the Indian news agency also claims that in a bid to put all speculations to rest, Anupama Parameswaran has refuted the reports saying they are only good friends and that they are not dating each other. Meanwhile, Bumrah is in England with the Indian cricket team, where they are currently participating in the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The Indian pacer has performed well in the tournament so far, having picked 17 wickets across eight matches at an average of 19.52, economy rate of 4.48 and a strike rate of 26.1. India, meanwhile, have advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup as the best performing team in the group stage – seven wins, a defeat and a non-result from nine matches (15 points).

The other teams that advanced to the semi-final are Australia, England and New Zealand. On July 9th, India will play the first semi-final against the Kiwis, while Australia and England will face each other in the second semi-final scheduled for two days later.

The final match will be held at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground on 14th July 2019.