Jasprit Bumrah ranked higher than Ravindra Jadeja in ICC all rounder rankings after stellar World Cup showing

The ICC have just updated their rankings’ charts for all-rounders in ODIs and the list has packed a few surprises here and there – one of which is Jasprit Bumrah, who is ranked higher than Ravindra Jadeja after a stellar showing in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Take a look at the top-35 all-rounders in One Day Internationals (ODIs) right here:

As you can see, Jasprit Bumrah is ranked 24th in the list whereas India’s genuine all-round option, Ravindra Jadeja, is ranked at a lowly 33rd.

Even Kuldeep Yadav has a better score than the Chennai Super Kings star – Yadav is ranked 29th in the list as you can see above.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who had a terrific World Cup, retained his position at the top of the charts with 406 points. In the World Cup, he played a total of eight matches, scoring 606 runs and also picking up 11 wickets. He was also the tournament’s top-scorer for a brief period of time.

Ben Stokes of England (316 points), Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan (310), Imad Wasim of Pakistan (299), Rashid Khan of Afghanistan (288), Jason Holder of West Indies (264), Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa (257), Chris Woakes of England (254), Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe (253) and Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan (253) are the remaining names that complete the top-ten.

Hardik Pandya, who is at 11th place with 252 points, is India’s best all-rounder. Kedhar Jadhav (20th place with 224 points) is the only other Indian representation in the top-twenty list of ODI all-rounders.

Speaking about the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup, only three games remain in the tournament – the two semi-finals and the final. India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final on July 9th, while England will take on defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on July 11th.

The final will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and is scheduled for July 14th, 2019.