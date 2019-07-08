Forecast shows Australia vs England World Cup 2019 semifinal in danger of being affected by rain

The Cricket World Cup 2019 is now entering the semifinal stage with India vs New Zealand and Australia vs England to decide who manages to qualify for the big final.

While India and New Zealand play in the first semifinal on 9th July at Old Trafford, Manchester, Australia and England will fight it out for the second final spot in Edgbaston on 11th July. The final is scheduled for 14th July at Lord’s.

However, it seems there can be some rain interruption during the second semifinal between the two arch-rivals in Birmingham. According to the forecast by BBC weather, there’s at least 20% chance of rain throughout the day on Thursday, 11th July.

The match is scheduled to start at 10.30 am local time and might go ahead as per the schedule. But it is during the 4 pm local time mark when rain could come into play with high chances of rain up until 8 pm local time.

This could affect the latter overs of the first innings and the first few overs of the second of the World Cup semifinal. In case there’s no result by the end of the designated day, there is a reserved day as well.

If play isn’t possible on the reserve day as well then Australia will qualify for the final as they finished higher on the league table.