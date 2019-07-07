Manchester weather forecast for India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal shows rain might play spoilsport again

Team India finished top of the league table at Cricket World Cup 2019 which confirmed their spot in the first semifinal of the tournament.

Virat Kohli’s men are set to face New Zealand on 9th July at Old Trafford in Manchester with slight chances of rain playing spoilsport. According to the British MET department, there are chances of “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times” on Tuesday.

The forecast from British MET department says there’s a 50% chance of rain at around 10 am local time on Tuesday, 9th July in Manchester. And with the game scheduled to start at 10.30 am, there’s an actual possibility of a late start.

Moreover, the skies are expected to clear only after 1 pm local time, which means we might have stoppages if the game does manage to start on time. The one good thing with the semifinals and the final is that there’s a reserve day in case play on the designated day is not possible.

The India vs New Zealand league stage encounter was also washed out but this time if play isn’t possible on the main and reserved day, India will qualify for the final as they finished ahead on the league table.