5 records broken by Rohit Sharma in Cricket World Cup 2019 already

India’s Rohit Sharma continued his sensational form in the Cricket World Cup 2019 with another century against Sri Lanka to ensure his team finished top of the table.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the records ‘The Hitman’ has broken.

#1 Most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

It was just yesterday that Rohit Sharma stood as a joint record-holder alongside Kumar Sangakkara – the two men with the most centuries in a single edition of the tournament (4 each). But with potentially three more matches to add to his tally, there was barely any doubt that the Indian would claim the record for himself within a matter of days.

Irony is, it was against Sangakkara’s very own team that Rohit decided to break the record. Like it has been throughout the tournament, it was a pleasure to watch him waltz his way towards another hundred and by the time he got out, there he stood – the man with the most centuries in an edition of a World Cup – in a league of his own.

#2 Most runs in the league/group stage of a World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma continues fine form by hitting half century

While Tendulkar(673) and Matthew Hayden (659) are still ahead of him in terms of the cumulative runs, Rohit has blown both of them out of the water in terms of runs scored in the group phases of a World Cup – 647 runs in the group phase alone is unprecedented.

#3 First Indian batsman to hit three consecutive World Cup centuries

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma on his way to yet another century

Another record where no one comes even close to the man, Sharma also became the first Indian to score three consecutive World Cup tons. In fact, only one other Indian – Virat Kohli, has ever scored three consecutive tons for India and when it comes to World Cups, not a single Indian batsman except him has scored even two tons on the trot.

#4 First player to score 5 World Cup tons against Test playing nations

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits ton to stabilize Indian innings

What makes his record even more special is the fact that Sharma’s hundreds in the World Cup have come against quality opposition, the very best of the bunch.

With all due respect, Sourav Ganguly’s 3 hundreds against Namibia and Kenya(2) in the 2003 World Cup, while important at the time, were admittedly against inferior opposition and in this regard, Rohit Sharma once again stands head and shoulders above others.

Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, England and finally Sri Lanka – are all Test playing nations he has scored tons against this World Cup, making him the first player to score 5 tons against Test playing nations in a World Cup finals event. Definitely not a flat track bully!

#5 First player to score 3 consecutive ODI centuries in England

India’s Rohit Sharma ‘not here for records’

Noted for being the true test of a batsman’s ability, Rohit Sharma can claim to have well and truly mastered the English conditions in this edition of the World Cup.

The tour of England where Virat Kohli famously struggled is still etched firmly in everyone’s mind and even though Kohli came back and conquered the land, for an Indian to dominate the conditions in such a manner is surely unprecedented.

With his century against the Lankans, Rohit Sharma became the first player ever to score 3 consecutive centuries in England and god knows he deserves it.