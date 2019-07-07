Latest ICC ODI rankings released, Pakistan star batsman breaks into top 3

International Cricket Council have released the latest set of ODI player rankings after the end of the league stage of Cricket World Cup 2019.

Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam has broken into the top three with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma occupying the first two spots respectively. Babar scored as many as 487 runs with the help of three 50s and a century in the tournament before Pakistan bowed out of it.

Kohli (891) and Rohit (885) are miles ahead of the rest with the Pakistan star at 827 rating points.

Babar Azam breaks into top 3#FafduPlessis enters top 5#KaneWilliamson moves into top 10

David Warner ➔ No. 6️⃣ Latest @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings update: https://t.co/rr3TxdQHL5 pic.twitter.com/yutjylg5RP — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2019

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah reigns supreme while Australia quick Pat Cummins has entered the top three. Mitchell Starc and Lockie Ferguson have entered in the top 10 of the rankings as well with their stupendous performances in the tournament so far.