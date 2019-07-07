Pakistan analyst claims BJP was behind Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from India playing XI vs Sri Lanka

India registered a clinical seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last league stage match of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Captain Virat Kohli had rested two of his players – Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami – for the encounter.

In an interesting development, a cricket analyst on Pakistan news channel ‘Aaj News’ claimed that India’s ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was behind Shami’s exclusion from the playing XI. Here’s the video!

“Mohammad Shami was left out of the team against Sri Lanka because the BJP doesn’t want Muslims to do well” 🙄 😮 #CWC19 (clip courtesy Aaj news) pic.twitter.com/11AkNmw5au — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 7, 2019

VIDEO: India rested Shami yesterday against Sri Lanka on Modi’s order as he doesn’t want Muslims to play for team and break records – Pakistan’s cricket analysts pic.twitter.com/BVv2bLwpUD — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 7, 2019

The Indian pacer has 14 wickets to show for in the tournament, including a hat-trick, in only four matches but he has been on the expensive side. Moreover, Shami was drafted into the side as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is believed to be a better death bowler.

Moreover, the fact that Kohli clarified that they were resting both Shami and Chahal ahead of the all-important semifinal vs New Zealand, these claims from the Pakistan analyst are anything but sensible.ami