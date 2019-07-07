Australia call in two players as cover for injured duo ahead of World Cup 2019 semifinal vs England

The last league stage match between Australia and South Africa ultimately decided who ends up atop the table ahead of the all-important Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinals.

The Proteas’ 10-run win was enough to ensure that Team India finish top of the league table while the Kangaroos take the second place. This also meant that India and New Zealand will face off in the first semifinal at Old Trafford, Manchester on 9th July while Australia and England will play each other at Edgbaston in Birmingham on 11th July in the second SF.

The defeat was not the only setback for Australia in the match as two of their stars, Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis picked up injuries. While those injuries haven’t ruled them out of the tournament, Australia team management has been quick to call in two covers for the injured duo.

Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have been called to the Australia squad ahead of the semifinal vs England in case one of Khawaja and Stoinis or both are forced to leave the World Cup because of their respective injuries.