BCCI raises issue with ICC after anti-India banners flown over stadium during India vs Sri Lanka encounter

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have written to International Cricket Council (ICC) after planes with anti-India banners were flown over Headingley during India vs Sri Lanka encounter.

Soon after the start of the match, a plane with a banner reading “Justice for Kashmir” flew over the stadium. Later two more planes, one with the message “India Stop Genocide, Free Kashmir” and “Help End Mob Lynching in India” were flown over Headingley as well.

This hasn’t gone down well with BCCI, who have written to the ICC and have raised an issue about the same. The officials don’t want such political messages to affect their players.

“This is completely unacceptable. We have written to the ICC, raising our concerns about what happened in Headingley. If this kind of incident is repeated in the semi-finals, it will be really unfortunate. Safety and security of our players is paramount,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

It remains to be seen whether ICC take an action on the issue.