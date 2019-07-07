Throwback to when Sachin Tendulkar predicted Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli will break his records

When Sachin Tendulkar was going around creating world records for fun, few had predicted that there will be batsmen who will surpass those numbers. But Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma are doing exactly that.

While the Indian captain is very close to breaking Tendulkar’s overall One-Day Internationals numbers, Rohit is breaching his World Cup records. And with the Indian opener’s fifth hundred of the ongoing CWC 2019 against Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Master Blaster’s old comments have resurfaced.

In a function to celebrate Tendulkar’s achievement in 2012, he was asked by Bollywood star Salman Khan about who he thinks would go on to break his records in the future. Referring to the Kohli-Sharma duo, both of whom were present at the ceremony, he said, “I think those who can, are sitting in this room only.”Kohli

“I can see those youngsters… Virat and Rohit are the ones. As long as an Indian betters it, I don’t mind,” he went on to add.

At that time Kohli had 12 international hundreds and Rohit had only two and was yet to make his Test debut. But if we put Sachin’s comments into context now, we can see how accurate the Master Blaster has been with his prediction.