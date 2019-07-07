Rohit Sharma’s old tweets reveal that he has indeed come a long way post 2011 World Cup snub

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been in the form of his life, ever since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He has already broken a host of records and is looking well poised to break a few more, as India take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the tournament on Tuesday, July 9th.

Meanwhile, some old tweets of the batsman have surfaced and it reminds us that the Mumbi-based right-hander was not always a batting mainstay in the Indian team. In fact, he was not even considered for selection in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which India won after a well-fought final game against Sri Lanka right in Mumbai.

The tweets have now started gathering a lot of attention, as Rohit Sharma has arguably put all his demons to eternal sleep. Take a look at the tweets below:

People have questioned whether I deserve to be on the team for the world cup, I prefer to answer with my bat 🙂 🙂 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 17, 2010

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

It can be understood that Rohit has clearly expressed his disappointment for not being made a part of the 2011 World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma’s rise can actually back to 2013 only, when the opener scored a mammoth 209 out of nowhere in an ODI against Australia, since when he has slammed two more double hundreds – one of which is a world record score of 264. Let us now take a look at some of the records broken by Rohit Sharma in the World Cup so far:

His 103 off 94 balls against Sri Lanka on Saturday was his:

#1. 3rd consecutive 100 in World Cup matches; first Indian to do so in a World Cup,

#2. 5th hundred in the World Cup 2019; he became the first player to score 5 centuries in a World Cup event,

#3. 6th hundred in World Cups overall; equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time World Cup record,

#4. 6th hundred against Sri Lanka in ODIs,

#5. 7th hundred in ODIs in England; five of which came in the last eight matches,

#6. 25th hundred as an opener in ODIs; 27th hundred in ODIs overall.

He has also scored 647 runs from eight matches in the ongoing World Cup – making him the top-scorer of the tournament and also only the fourth batsman ever, to cross 600 runs in a single edition of the tournament. He is also just 27 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of most runs scored in a single tournament (673).