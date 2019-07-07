Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan cricketer sent back home for misbehaving with a girl

It has emerged that Afghanistan pace bowler Aftab Alam who was sent back home during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, is currently facing enquiry after allegations of misbehaviour with a female guest at a hotel in Southampton.

Earlier, it was reported that Alam was being sent back under “exceptional circumstances” as per the International Cricket Council (ICC), but the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) later confirmed that it was for a “breach of ICC’s disciplinary code of conduct”. It has been understood that the ACB has also suspended team manager Naved Sayem apart from also asking the board’s disciplinary committee to conduct a probe into Alam’s situation and submit the report within a week.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the decision was taken at ACB’s annual general meeting held in Kabul on Saturday. “The disciplinary committee has already been assigned to carry out the investigation in the Alam incident and asked to submit the report in a week,” Atif Mashal who is a board member in the ACB, was quoted as saying.

Mashal further added that Sayem was suspended as he was found guilty of not reporting the incident “properly”.

“He was found to hide things from the ACB. That is why it was decided to suspend him and investigate. As for the player (Alam), we will formalise the sanction against him once the disciplinary committee submits its report.”

The alleged incident involving Alam and the girl is said to have happened after the India-Afghanistan game in the World Cup on June 22. The Afghans fell 11 runs short of the Indian target and lost the match as Alam himself got dismissed for a duck. Afterwards, the team went to the New Hampshire hotel where their stay was arranged and Alam misbehaved with the female guest who was another visitor in the hotel.

Afghanistan had a highly forgettable Cricket World Cup, as they lost all nine of their group-stage encounters. They also got knocked out of the tournament after finishing last in the points table with zero points.

They will now play in a full-fledged series against West Indies in their adopted home country of India, after the World Cup draws to a close.