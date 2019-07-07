How winning the toss in Manchester could potentially guarantee India, New Zealand a World Cup final spot

Saturday the 6th of July, 2019 marked the final day of the group stage in the ICC Cricket World Cup. As India won their final group stage match against Bangladesh and Australia lost their final group stage game to South Africa, India will now play New Zealand in the semi-finals, whereas Australia will play England.

The India-New Zealand game, which is also the first semi-final match of the tournament, will take place on Tuesday, 9th July at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. So far, five matches were played in the same venue and statistics reveal that all the teams that won the toss and batted first, went on to win the games at Manchester.

Here are some details to help you understand the situation better:

Match 1: India vs Pakistan – India won the toss, batted first and won by 89 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method).

Match 2: England vs Afghanistan – England won the toss, batted first and won by a huge margin of 150 runs.

Match 3: New Zealand vs West Indies – New Zealand won the toss, batted first and won by 5 runs.

Match 4: India vs West Indies – India won the toss, batted first and won by a huge margin of 125 runs.

Match 5: South Africa vs Australia – South Africa won the toss, batted first and won by 10 runs.

All these five matches are from the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage and it has hence been revealed that teams who win the toss at Manchester, are likely to bat first. As the pitch tends to get slower during the latter half of the day, chasing gets practically impossible and the team batting first ends up winning.

That being said, if India or New Zealand win the toss on Tuesday, both teams are likely to bat first as it definitely gives them an advantage over the other team in the road to the World Cup finals.