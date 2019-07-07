Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul break Indian opening partnership World Cup record twice in five days

On Saturday, the Indian Cricket team stormed into the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup, after a spectacular seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in their ninth and final group-stage encounter. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both slammed hundreds and helped India finish the chase well.

Rohit Sharma (103 from 94) and KL Rahul (111 from 118) opened the innings for India after Sri Lanka ended their stint at 264/7 in their allotted fifty overs. The two openers scored 189 runs in exactly 30 overs, before Rohit got dismissed as he miscued a shot straight into the hands of Angelo Mathews.

The opening stand of 189 set by Rohit and Rahul is now India’s best opening-wicket partnership for Team India in the history of the World Cup. They broke their own record of 180 runs, which was set by the two batsmen in their previous game in the 2019 World Cup, against Bangladesh.

The top-four first-wicket stands for India in World Cups, are hence as follows:

#1. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, 189 runs versus Sri Lanka at England in 2019.

#2. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, 180 runs versus Bangladesh at England in 2019.

#3. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, 174 runs versus Ireland at Australia in 2015.

#4. Ajay Jadeja and Sachin Tendulkar, 163 runs versus Kenya at India in 1996.