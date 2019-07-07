Sri Lankan star becomes the third-best wicket-taker in the history of the Cricket World Cup

On Saturday, July 6th, Lasith Malinga the Sri Lankan pacer bowed out of the World Cup after Lanka’s defeat against India in their ninth and final group-stage in the tournament. During the game, he also became the third-best wicket-taker in the history of the tournament.

The veteran bowler is expected to hang up his boots after the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI series to be played in his home country later this month. When that happens, curtains will be drawn on the career of someone who is arguably one of the biggest faces in modern-day pace-bowling, as there are only a few that have revolutionized the field apart from Malinga.

However, Malinga’s final World Cup game – the one against India on Saturday – was a sad ending to the tale, as the 35-year-old gave away 82 runs in his allotted quota of ten overs and picked up only a single wicket – that of India’s top-scorer KL Rahul. Thanks to that scalp, though, Malinga entered his name in history as he became the third-best wicket-ticker in Cricket World Cups over the years.

Glenn McGrath of Australia, who played 39 world cup matches between 1996 and 2007, leads the charge with a whopping 71 scalps. At second place is Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who played 40 world cup matches between 1996 and 2011 to pick up 68 wickets.

Lasith Malinga who is in third place as mentioned above, has played 29 world cup games between 2011 and 2019 to pick up 56 wickets. Two of his unforgettable performances are the 6-for-38 he made against Kenya in the 2011 World Cup and the double-hattrick (four wickets in four balls) feat he achieved against South Africa in 2007.

Wasim Akram of Pakistan (55 wickets in 38 world cup matches) and Chaminda Vaas of Sri Lanka (49 wickets in 31 world cup games) complete the all-time top-five list of wicket-takers in the history of the tournament.