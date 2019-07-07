Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa’s Faf du Plessis predicts finalists and potential winner

South Africa have had a miserable 2019 Cricket World Cup. The Proteas were expected to challenge for a top-four spot but were instead left languishing close to the bottom of the table. Despite that, they managed to beat Australia, resulting in India moving to the top of the table.

Speaking to the media after his side’s win over the five-time World Champions Australia, captain Faf du Plessis picked his favourites for the Cricket World Cup final. The South African batsman chose to go with India and England, before claiming that either India and Australia can even go all the way.

“I think India would be very happy that we won today… I’d probably say England-India final… I think India and Australia play the big games very well. So I’d probably back one of them in the biggest stage of all,” he said (via Cricbuzz).

Meanwhile, owing to South Africa’s win over Australia, India will finish the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage on top. As a result, they will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals, with Australia facing England instead.

Furthermore, India’s semi-final will now take place on July 9, while the other fixture will take place two days later. The World Cup final will be played on July 14.