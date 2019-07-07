World Cup 2019: India’s semifinal opponents confirmed

India have been benefitted by South Africa’s close win over Australia as they finish atop the Cricket World Cup 2019 league table. This means they will now face New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Mark your calendar, @cricketworldcup 2019 semifinal line ups are confirmed! 1st SF: India vs New Zealand, 9th July at Old Trafford, Manchester 2nd SF: Australia vs England, 11th July at Edgbaston, Birmingham#CWC19 #INDvNZ #AUSvENG #CWCsemifinals #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/WNFGvT0lx4 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 6, 2019

India were set to face hosts England, who seem to be peaking at the right time, in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. The only opportunity of avoiding them was if they win against Sri Lanka and South Africa get the better of Australia.

And the scenario played out exactly how they would have hoped. First, riding on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s centuries, the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Leeds and then the Proteas got the better of defending champions in Manchester.

This means India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final on 9th July at Old Trafford in Manchester while England and Australia will face off in the second semifinal on 11th July at Edgbaston. The final is scheduled to be played at the Lord’s on 14th of the month.

