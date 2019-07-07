Cricket World Cup 2019: Who can India face in the semi-finals?

India sealed a win over Sri Lanka to finish the Cricket World Cup group stage with fifteen points. Furthermore, the 2011 champions have also qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. However, who they face in the penultimate stage is yet to be decided.

India finished their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage campaign with seven wins from nine, accumulating fifteen points in total. The men in blue won all of their matches except England and New Zealand. While the two-time champions lost their only match to England, they shared the spoils with New Zealand due to the match being abandoned.

India had already qualified for the semi-finals prior to their match against Sri Lanka. However, they must now wait for Australia’s game to finish, to find out their semi-final opponents.

Here are the scenarios for India in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals:

1. Courtesy of their win, India now stand on fifteen points and top of the pile. However, Australia have played on game less than the men in blue. The five-time champions are playing South Africa and if they end up losing the match, they will stay on fourteen points, thereby finishing the group stage in the second position. As a result, India will then face the fourth-placed side: New Zealand.

2. The second scenario will arise if Australia also end up beating South Africa. As a result, they will move on to sixteen points, pushing India down in the second place. If this happens, India will go up against the third-placed side: England.

3. The third and the least likely scenario is if the match between Australia and South Africa is left undecided – whether due to rain or due to the scores being level. If that happens, both India and Australia will finish the group stage level on points. In such a case, the net run rate will decide which team finishes top. At the moment, Australia’s run rate is higher than India but the latter could soon leapfrog them into the top spot due to a big win against Sri Lanka. In such a case, India will face the fourth-placed team: New Zealand.