Twitter hails Rohit Sharma as he becomes first Indian to hit three consecutive centuries in World Cup

India opener Rohit Sharma broke multiple records with his 103-run knock in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Sri Lanka. He added 189 runs with KL Rahul for the first wicket before losing his wicket.

Naturally, Twitter has gone into overdrive after the Mumbai batsmen got his third consecutive century in the World Cup and became the first Indian to do so. Here’s how Twitter hailed his fifth CWC 2019 century.

Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian to score three consecutive century in WCs. Only 2nd indian to score three consecutive century in ODIs ( After Kohli ) Unreal consistency ❤ #INDvSL — Anukul Das (@anukuldas1800) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma 11th ODI player to score hundred in three consecutive innings. He is the only second Indian after Virat Kohli to do so. #CWC19 #INDvSL — Bhaskar Ganekar (@BhaskarGanekar) July 6, 2019

Story Rohit Sharma :- This day 8 and a half year, Disappointed Broken Sad Boy. After 8 and a half year,

Legend Man Time is Valuable.

How to use it will decide the future. He has two options

Forget everything

Or

Rise above everything You are inspiration to millions.

🙏 — RP Rohan (@irprohan) July 6, 2019

✅3 centuries in a row

✅5 centuries in #CWC19

✅Most centuries in a World Cup

✅6 centuries in World Cups, joint most with Sachin Take a bow #hitman Rohit Sharma 🤘 #RohitSharma #kingRO pic.twitter.com/aUzktUBHtv — Mahesh roHIT MSD ABD (@nagasaitej) July 6, 2019

If there’s a handbook titled Scoring 💯s made easy, #RohitSharma must be its author! 😇 Here’s to the 5th century in the ICC #CWC19 by #TeamIndia‘s #HITMAN -the most by any player in one edition of the tournament!#Congratulations#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Uid6CpRyVh — Khushi 75 (@KM7518) July 6, 2019

Stopped studying, stopped watching #StrangerThings3 to watch every ball of the #CWC2019 #INDvSL India innings in the anticipation that Hitman #RohitSharma would hit another 100 and he did not disappoint. — Ashish (@ashish_za) July 6, 2019

Rohit Sharma after his 5th Hundred in this world cup be like -” kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai ki apun he bhagwaan hai”.@ImRo45 @cricketworldcup @ICC @IndianCricNews — kunal mandal (@kunalmandal1) July 6, 2019

World record by @ImRo45 🥳🥳🥳

Nobody will break this at least for coming 3,4 tournaments for sureee#Hitman for a reason 👏🏻#INDvSL — Sai Teja (@STspeaks_offl) July 6, 2019

They have the temperament, they have what it takes to power up & carry the day on their shoulders. Fiercely focused & consistent with the bat, @ImRo45 @klrahul11 are proving to be quite the opening pair. Fantastic innings the by two, all geared up for semis! #INDvSL #CWC19 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2019

I can watch Rohit Sharma bat all day. I can also watch reactions of Virat Kohli after his hundred all day! #INDvSL #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/aTMQOo3jnn — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) July 6, 2019

Since 2015 world cup, Rohit Sharma had more hundreds than Kohli in Odi. Extraordinary performance needed to outscore Kohli in any stat and Rohit is just doing that in this world cup. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2019

A record breaking 5th World Cup century in #CWC19 for Rohit Sharma. A pure pleasure to watch. Surely he will leave a legacy as one of the great white ball batsmen. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 6, 2019

A stunning third 💯 in a row for Rohit Sharma and his fifth of #CWC19 👏 A wonderful achievement for the Indian opener!#TeamIndia | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/BXYOoVek77 — ICC (@ICC) July 6, 2019