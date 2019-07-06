Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a World Cup group/league stage

Rohit Sharma has been in immense form right throughout the Cricket World Cup 2019 and is breaking records for fun.

The Team India opener has overtaken the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the batsmen with most runs in the group/league stage of a single edition of the World Cup. The Master Blaster had scored 586 runs in the group stages of 2003 World Cup and Rohit has now overtaken him.

After starting the day on 544 runs, the Mumbai batsman overtook Tendulkar’s record with the 43rd run of his innings vs Sri Lanka. He is on course to break as many as two more World Cup batting records.

He has already scored 89 runs (633 runs overall) at the time of writing and if he crosses the 100-run mark, he’ll become the batsman with most hundreds in a single edition of a World Cup. As of now, he is level with Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four hundreds in a single CWC edition.

He is also not far from Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a World Cup which he set when he amassed 673 runs in 2003 World Cup.