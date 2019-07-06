World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes top scorer of the tournament with another great knock

Thanks to yet another superb knock in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup – this time against Sri Lanka – Indian superstar Rohit Sharma is once again is again back on top of the batsmen’s leading run-charts in the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain was unbeaten at 89 runs off 81 balls at the time of writing, which in turn meant that he had scored 629 runs from eight matches in the 2019 World Cup until that point of time.

Rohit Sharma pipped Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to cement his place on the top, after the latter ended his World Cup run on Friday, with 606 runs from eight matches at an average of 86.57.

Third-placed David Warner of Australia has 516 runs from nine matches and is followed by the likes of Aaron Finch of Australia (504 runs from nine matches), Joe Root of England (500 runs from nine matches), Kane Williamson of New Zealand (481 runs from eight matches) and Babar Azam of Pakistan (474 runs from eight matches).

Indian captain Virat Kohli (408 runs from eight matches) who is ranked ninth as far as the overall numbers are concerned, is also the second-best Indian in the list.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also became only the fourth batsman to complete 600 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The others who achieved the feat previously are Sachin Tendulkar (2003), Matthew Hayden (2007) and Shakib Al Hasan (2019).