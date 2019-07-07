Cricket World Cup 2019: Team of the league stage

Ahead of the first semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup on the 9th of July, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the best eleven of the tournament so far.

1. Rohit Sharma

Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits his fifth century, breaks record for most tons in one edition

The best batsman in the tournament by a country-mile, Rohit Sharma’s unquestionable ability as a natural has propelled him far above the others in this edition of the tournament.

While the ‘Big 4’ – Kohli, Smith, Williamson and Root have all done admirably, Sharma has been in a class of his own and with potentially two more matches to break the remaining records that stand in his way, he might well stand as the World Cup’s greatest ever batsman by the end of the tournament.

2. David Warner

WATCH: Cricket World Cup 2019 – David Warner completes his century, Australia set for a big total

Drafted into the team straightaway after the end of his ban, Warner has repaid the faith put in him by the management almost instantaneously.

Slow and steady at the start, his blistering 166 laid down a warning for everyone else that he had well and truly taken “The Ferrari out for a spin” – in the words of Steve Waugh. Australia’s best along with Starc, his inclusion is a no-brainer.

3. Kane Williamson (captain)

Cricket World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson gets to 100* with a six and seals a victory for NZ soon after

A mind-boggling average of 96.20 along with his fine captaincy makes Kane Williamson a shoo-in for the captaincy position in our dream-team.

He has been Mr.Dependable for the Black Caps and his scoresheet makes it all the more obvious – he has managed less than 40 runs only once in his entire World Cup campaign.

4. Shakib Al Hasan

Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan sets record…

His status as Bangladesh’s greatest ever had already been confirmed even before a single bowl had been bowled, but what Shakib has done in this tournament has cemented his reputation as one of the World Cup’s finest.

600+ runs and 11 wickets mark him out as the premier all-rounder in the World Cup as well as in our dream eleven.

5. Ben Stokes

Cricket World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes holds on to one of greatest World Cup catches ever

Ben Stokes’s stunning catch early on in the tournament will be one for the highlights reel but he has proved he is more than just a man of moments in this tournament.

Like Bairstow, his runs have come at crucial times against the very best – India, Australia, South Africa, say no more. Moreover, his ability to get wickets out of nowhere is crucial, more than ever now that his team are into the semi-finals.

6. James Neesham

Someone who has slightly gone under the radar, with the likes of Williamson, Ferguson and Boult taking the plaudits but make no mistake, Neesham has been just as instrumental. An unbeaten 91 against Pakistan and 5-for against Afghanistan stand out as key moments.

7. Alex Carey

Surely the age of specialists wicket-keepers is far gone by, but Alex Carey makes for a fine remnant of the past era. The Australian wicket-keeper has the most dismissals among keepers in the tournament and has chipped in well with crucial knocks of 38*, 55* and 45 against England, India and West Indies respectively.

8. Jofra Archer

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer strikes early; dismisses Karunaratne

As someone who made his international debut just three months prior, Archer has been sensational. Amongst claims of his inclusion being “unfair”, Archer has shut each and every one of his critics up with 17 wickets in his maiden World Cup and – and only his 3rd full month of international cricket. What a player!

9. Mitchell Starc

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc ends Ben Stokes’s resistance with best yorker of the tournament

With 24 wickets to his name, Starc has left the pretenders well and truly behind. He is in a league of his own and with potentially two more games to add to his tally, he is set to take over McGrath’s record of 26 wickets in a single edition.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah picks two wickets in two balls to trigger West Indies collapse

The joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Bumrah’s contribution goes way beyond wickets. His economy of 4.48 far betters those of the ones ahead of him in the charts and as far as death-bowling goes, there is no one in the world we would rather prefer to bowl our penultimate over than Jasprit Bumrah.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Cricket World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal claims third wicket of the match leaving South Africa in tatters

Perhaps not the best of choices, but Chahal has only been included to fulfil the need for an added spinner in the squad. Nevertheless, he is, in fact, the highest wicket-taker amongst spinners and can always spring up a surprise no matter the situation.