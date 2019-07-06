MS Dhoni fans hit back at critics after wicketkeeper’s incredible outing with the gloves

MS Dhoni had a great day behind the stumps in Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter vs Sri Lanka as he played a direct part in four dismissals.
After facing criticism from all quarters, the former Indian captain has roared back to form, at least behind the stumps, and his fans are having a field day. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Dhoni’s performance behind the stumps which saw him play a hand in the first four Sri Lanka wickets.
That’s quick & brilliant one.#Jadeja+#Dhoni = Deadly Combo🔥#INDvSL #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1cpn8B2H56
— Pavan Konidena (@pavantweetz) July 6, 2019
All The Best For 2nd Innings Mahiya !! ❤#CWC19 #TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Mahi #MSD #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/g5xsa8T1UB
— Aabhas Raj (@CultMSDian) July 6, 2019
he contribute with every wicket!!One day he will walk away without saying anything to anyone. After that day, you all will miss him so much and regret about saying against him
Being #MSDhoni in India isn’t an easy task!
So please don’t troll #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/7sgjJXEvet
— ⓈAGAR ⓌAGH 🇮🇳 🔔 (@410seatiger) July 6, 2019
Dhoni looking at all his haters searching for a reason to hate today: pic.twitter.com/fche5OVCqq
— 🥑 (@Awkward_Avocad0) July 6, 2019
Shhhh should never say anything about dhoni #lrt
— Ravi (@tour_de_farce) July 6, 2019
I hope that dhoni haters are now in a shell now bcoz Dhoni won’t stop today!
— R@chna (@rbubna141) July 6, 2019
Keep crying man. Everyone knows Dhoni’s worth. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like him 🙂
— Ten (@Ten21729069) July 6, 2019
3 catch
1 stump
Abhi batting banki hai…..#Dhoni for you…..👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/mX2aiB4gX9
— Gulab Jamun aka AraamKhor 🔶🇮🇳 (@Apna_annaa) July 6, 2019
Jo log Dhoni ko retire hone ko keh rahe .. unlogo ko khud retire ho jana chahiye… I love Dhoni😍😍
— sunaina bhargava (@sandhyabhargav1) July 6, 2019
Sri Lanka finished the first innings at 264 after a century from Angelo Mathews.