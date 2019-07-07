Cricket World Cup 2019: Top 5 bowlers of the league stage

Ahead of the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup on the 9th of July, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the best bowlers so far in the tournament.

5. Mohammad Amir

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir starts with a bang, dismisses Martin Guptill on his first ball

Wickets: 17

Best figures: 5/30

Pakistan’s up-and-down World Cup campaign ended on a high against Bangladesh, but one man who’s tournament trajectory has only been upwards is Mohammad Amir. His five-for against Australia at an economy of 3.00 was devastating and similar to Jasprit Bumrah for India, Amir is indispensable for the Pakistanis.

Shaheen Afridi may be the name on everyone’s lips at the moment following his tournament-best 6/35 against Bangladesh. But make no mistake, Amir is the spearhead, architect, most-valuable player and everything in between for this crop of Pakistani players.

4. Lockie Ferguson

Cricket World Cup 2019: Lockie Ferguson gets rid of Faf Du Plessis with a terrific yorker

Wickets: 17

Best figures: 4/37

Coming ahead of team-mate Trent Boult in our list is fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson. Ferguson has been key to the Kiwis making the semis.

The second-fastest bowler as well as joint third-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, such has been his impact that New Zealand’s credibility as potential winners was called into question by fans and pundits alike following his hamstring injury. Fortunately for both, no such question will arise as he should be fit enough to return for the Black Caps’ semi-finals tie.

3. Jofra Archer

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer strikes early; dismisses Karunaratne

Wickets: 17

Best figures: 3/27

For someone who wasn’t even supposed to be in the World Cup squad, Archer has been a revelation. He wasn’t included in the preliminary squad, following which Andrew Flintoff famously claimed he would “drop anyone” to include Archer in England’s roster.

Despite complaints about his inclusion being “not fair”, most notably by fellow team-mate Chris Woakes, the Barbados-born Englishman has shut everyone up with his 17 wicket haul, having made his international debut just three months prior.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah picks two wickets in two balls to trigger West Indies collapse

Wickets: 17

Best figures: 4/55

India’s pace spearhead has proved at the World Cup exactly why he is the number one ODI bowler in the world with some scintillating performances. He is third only to Mustafizur and Starc in the wicket-takers chart and boasts of a much superior average.

Indeed, Bumrah’s death-bowling has been invaluable and such is his confidence that he cheekily remarked something along the lines of how it “didn’t really matter” who his bowling partner was when questioned on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury earlier in the tournament.

1. Mitchell Starc

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc ends Ben Stokes’s resistance with best yorker of the tournament

Wickets: 24

Best figures: 5/26

Vindicating his decision not to enroll for IPL 2019 to focus on the World Cup, Mitchell Starc has been in sensational form for Australia. Two five-wicket hauls in one World Cup is no mean feat and Starc has now broken his personal record of 22 wickets in the 2015 edition.

With three more wickets, he can break Glenn McGrath’s record of 26 in a single edition but for the man himself – he has his eyes set on the collective prize, admitting the record would mean “not so much” if his side don’t win the cup.

Stats updated till India vs Sri Lanka encounter