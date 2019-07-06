Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Australia vs South Africa

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE Stream of the Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter between Australia and South Africa.

South Africa vs Australia – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia vs South Africa is the last league match of the tournament with the Kangaroos’ top spot on the line. They need to win this match to ensure they face New Zealand in the first semifinal of CWC.

South Africa, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and will play with a much clearer mindset than they have all this while. This match is set to be the last World Cup match for quite a few of the South African players including Imran Tahir and Hashim Amla.